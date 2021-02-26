STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP moves to second spot on GSDP list, surpasses Tamil Nadu, Gujarat

Maharashtra tops tally, Uttar Pradesh surpasses Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat with Rs 19.2 lakh crore GSDP.

Published: 26th February 2021 04:24 PM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly in Lucknow Wednesday Feb. 24 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the pandemic-driven economic slowdown, UP stood out in the crowd by becoming the second-largest state in the country locking Rs 19.48 lakh crore of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). It surpassed states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 

The finance department data shows that the state's GSDP in 2020-2021 crossed the USD 268 billion mark making the state climbing three ranks to figure at number 2 position in 2020-21 from number 5 in 2019-2020.

With the financial capital Mumbai, Maharashtra continued to lead the tally. UP moved to number two followed by Tamil Nadu with GSDP Rs 19.2 lakh crore, Karnataka Rs 18.03 lakh crore, and Gujarat Rs 17.4 lakh crore at number 3, 4, and 5, respectively. Tamil Nadu was second and Gujarat third last fiscal while Karnataka was at the fourth slot.

The increase in GSDP and UP climbing up to the second position given severely receding economy in first two-quarters of the last fiscal in the wake of COVID-19 triggered lockdown, reflects the revival of economic activities.

As per the economic experts, the upsurge in GSDP is an indicator of the resilience being shown by non-agriculture activities in the state which hugely banks upon agriculture to sustain its economy.

Be it the ease of doing business wherein UP clinched the second position in the country or even distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central govt scheme, wherein, it was adjudged the best-performing state in the country, UP has been leaving an impact at the national level.

CM Yogi Adityanath had revealed on the floor of Assembly during the ongoing budget session that the UP government had accorded the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna to a total of 2.37 crore farmers in the state, the certificate of which was given by the Centre.

Moreover, the CM also informed the house that of the MoUs of Rs 4.28 lakh crore inked during the investors' summit in February 2018, nearly Rs 3 lakh crore have started at the ground level. State exports have also increased to 32% in the last two years.

Gross State Domestic Product GSDP Uttar Pradesh UP economy Indian economy
