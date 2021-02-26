STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will approach polls with agenda of development and form governments: BJP on polls

Voting for the Assembly polls in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin on March 27, with West Bengal to witness the maximum of eight phases of polling.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Confident of winning all the five upcoming Assembly polls, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, the BJP said it will reach out to people with a positive agenda of development and a self-reliant India.

Voting for the Assembly polls in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin on March 27, with West Bengal to witness the maximum of eight phases of polling continuing till April 29, the EC announced on Friday.

Counting of votes for the four states and Puducherry will be taken up on May 2.

Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule, BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said, "We will go to people with a positive agenda of development, a self-reliant India and the welfare work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Talking about West Bengal, which is witnessing a high-octane battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, he said the people of the state have made up their mind to vote the saffron party to power.

He further said not only in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, will form the government in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry too.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polling for the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven the last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of the West Bengal polls has been scheduled on April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase for 31 seats on April 6, the fourth phase for 44 constituencies on April 10, the fifth phase for 45 seats on April 17, the sixth phase for 43 seats on April 22, the seventh phase for 36 seats on April 26 and the eighth phase for 35 seats on April 29, Arora said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Assam Elections Bengal Elections Tamil Nadu Elections Kerala Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp