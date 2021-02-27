STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agitating farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' at protest sites against agri laws

The protesting farmers also paid tributes to 18-year-old Navjot Singh, who passed away at the Singhu border on Friday.

Published: 27th February 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers stage a protest at Tikri border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions agitating against three new agriculture laws of the Centre, observed "Yuva Kisan Diwas" at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border protest sites on Friday.

In a statement, the SKM said the stages put up at the protest sites were managed by youngsters as they vowed to make the movement a success and that they will not let the sacrifice of many of them "go waste".

The protesting farmers also paid tributes to 18-year-old Navjot Singh, who passed away at the Singhu border on Friday.

The statement said youngsters stressed on the "increasing unemployment and privatisation of education" and accused the government of orchestrating policies to displace them from agriculture and villages.

Welcoming the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to release Nodeep Kaur on bail, the SKM said she fought for "kisan-mazdoor" unity and lent strength to the movement.

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12.

The SKM also demanded immediate release of Shiv Kumar and condemned the alleged custodial torture on him.

Kumar, president of the Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of labour rights activist Kaur.

Kumar is a co-accused with Kaur in a criminal case registered by the Sonipat police.

The SKM said the day also witnessed the participation of farmers from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and activists of the Sangharsh Vahini set up by Jai Prakash Narayan.

A large delegation of protesters from south India reached the Singhu border on Friday, after being in Shahjahanpur and Ghazipur over the past two days, the SKM said.

