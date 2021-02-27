STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news: Now you can fly cheaper, if you don’t have check-in bags

Published: 27th February 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:03 AM

airport, flight, aeroplane

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for air passengers. Those with no check-in luggage will get concessions on fares. In a bid to make flying more affordable, airlines have been directed to provide these concessions. According to current rules, passengers are permitted to carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage.

The new circular will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit. Aviation regulator DGCA has pointed out that if a passenger with a discount ticket turns up with baggage, he/ she will be charged as applicable. It added that these charges should be reasonable and prominently displayed to the passenger when booking the ticket.

“As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with baggage for checkin at the airline counter,” said the aviation regulator.

Moreover, DGCA has allowed unbundling of other services like preferential seating, meal-snack-drink, sports equipment and musical instrument charge, airline lounges and so on. “Many times, these services may not be required.

Considering that unbundling of services and charges has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumers an option of paying for the services which s/he wishes to avail, it has been decided to allow these services to be charged separately on an opt-in basis,” DGCA added. Rates will be decided by the airlines. The development has come amid the central government’s decision to increase domestic airfare limits by 10-30 per cent.

Fare reward for domestic fliers travelling light 

DGCA separates base fare and service charge, paving the way for concessions to travellers checking in without baggage 7-KG weight ceiling on cabin  bags you can carry

Linked to price capping order
In January, air travel turned costlier after the fare price bands were hiked by 10%- 30%. It was described as a temporary move

Pay only for the services that you require

Earlier, base fare was bundled with services like preferential seating, meal or drink charges (except water),
access to lounge, check-in baggage, sports equipment and music instrument charges, and valuable baggage  fee. With its Friday’s notification, the DGCA has unbundled base fare and service charges. Now, fliers will get to pay for only those services they opt for

