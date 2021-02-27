Good news: Now you can fly cheaper, if you don’t have check-in bags

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for air passengers. Those with no check-in luggage will get concessions on fares. In a bid to make flying more affordable, airlines have been directed to provide these concessions. According to current rules, passengers are permitted to carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage.

The new circular will allow airline operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who opt to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit. Aviation regulator DGCA has pointed out that if a passenger with a discount ticket turns up with baggage, he/ she will be charged as applicable. It added that these charges should be reasonable and prominently displayed to the passenger when booking the ticket.

“As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with baggage for checkin at the airline counter,” said the aviation regulator.

Moreover, DGCA has allowed unbundling of other services like preferential seating, meal-snack-drink, sports equipment and musical instrument charge, airline lounges and so on. “Many times, these services may not be required.

Considering that unbundling of services and charges has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumers an option of paying for the services which s/he wishes to avail, it has been decided to allow these services to be charged separately on an opt-in basis,” DGCA added. Rates will be decided by the airlines. The development has come amid the central government’s decision to increase domestic airfare limits by 10-30 per cent.

