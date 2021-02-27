Maharashtra: Man gets 22 months RI for stalking girl

By PTI

THANE: A special court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 22 months of rigorous imprisonment for stalking a girl.

In the order passed recently, Additional Sessions Judge R R Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the convict Sunilkumar Dukhilal Jaiswal.

The court found him guilty under IPC section 354D (stalking) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the man had repeatedly stalked the victim, the teenage daughter of the complainant who is a vegetable vendor, in June 2016.