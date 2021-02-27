STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Night curfew in four Gujarat cities gets another 15-day extension

This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a railway station in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in four major cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, by another 15 days.

The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, was to end on February 28.

An official statement issued on Friday night said, the government decided to extend the night curfew by another 15 days in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in four municipal corporations.

This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

The ongoing night curfew starts at midnight and ends at 6 am.

Although the statement about the extended night curfew does not mention the time, the existing schedule is likely to continue.

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to expedite the vaccination drive, the statement said.

The statement was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in Gujarat.

In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, out of the total 4.82 lakh health care workers, more than 4.07 lakh (or 84 percent) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the statement said.

Also, out of the total 5.41 lakh frontline workers, 4.14 lakh (or 77 percent) have been covered in the drive so far.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 1.23 lakh healthcare workers till now, it said.

The health department claimed that Gujarat ranks first in the country in terms of vaccination per million population.

The state has so far received 15.70 lakh doses of Covishield, and 4.83 lakh Covaxin.

The vaccination drive for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 as per the Centre's instructions, it said.

Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered.

On Friday, it reported 460 new cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat night curfew COVID cases Ahmedabad Surat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp