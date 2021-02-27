Remarkable turnout at peace marathon in Maoist conflict zone in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Abujhmad — often cited as Maoist epicentre had witnessed a colourful unifying force via ‘Peace Half Marathon 2021’ attended by 11,797 runners on Saturday in the conflict-ridden district of Narayanpur, south Chhattisgarh.

The marathon saw the runners attired in brightly-coloured jersey were evidently reassuring the peace returned to the forested terrain and habitats that are replete with unique tribal culture.

The participants, who arrived from different parts of Chhattisgarh region, other states and even enthusiasts from abroad, had experienced the mesmerising beauty and unique tribal traditions of Abujhmad, en-route the 21-km Abujhmad peace marathon.

“Since last few years, the Abujhmad, which was one of the worst-affected areas hit by Maoist violence, has now witnessed a real transformation. The potential of Abujhmad will now be known to the world”, affirmed Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar Range).

The Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior officials, youths and people from different walks of life enthusiastically exhibited their athletic endurance during the event.

Army man from Meghalaya Aneesh Thapa won the marathon getting Rs 1.21 lakh and the four runners-up prizes as cash awards were Rs 61,000, Rs 31,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000. Special awards were distributed to local men and women who topped the table among the Abujhmad inhabitant category.

The Bastar police and the Narayanpur district administration have jointly organised the event.