'See no reason for India-Pakistan hostility': Wing Commander Abhinandan in new edited video

In the two-minute clip with 16 cuts, the Indian Air Force pilot can be seen talking about peace between the two countries.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A new heavily edited video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistan Air Force warplane two years ago, has surfaced on social media- nearly four months after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq revealed that his army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's legs were shaking and he was 'sweating' profusely in a meeting where Qureshi said that if Abhinandan was not released then India would attack Pakistan by 9 pm that night.

In the two-minute clip with 16 cuts, the Indian Air Force pilot can be seen talking about peace between the two countries.

"I was badly hurt, and couldn't move. So, I tried to enquire in which country I was? When I discovered that I was not in my country, I tried to flee from the people who were after me. They were very spirited and they tried to catch me. Just at the moment, two soldiers of the Pakistani Army came and caught me and saved me from the situation. A Captain of the Pakistani Army saved me and took me to his Unit where I received first-aid. Later I was shifted to a hospital where a thorough check-up was done and was provided with more aid," Wing Commander Abhinandan is seen saying in the video.

The video was uploaded on an unidentified Twitter handle, 'wars on the brink', who claims to be an IT specialist.

Abhinandan shot to limelight in early 2019 after India carried out Balakot airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in hinterland Pakistan in response to the killing of 44 CRPF personnel by the terror group in Pulwama.

The following day, on February 27, Pakistan retaliated and attempted a daytime strike inside Kashmir which IAF thwarted. An Indian MiG-21 Bison fighter jet, flown by Abhinandan, fell as he brought down a PAF F-16.

Abhinandan, who crash-landed inside Pakistani territory was taken prisoner before being sent back to India.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan once again raked up the Kashmir issue and mentioned Abhinandan Varthaman in his tweet. "We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan's responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he wrote.

