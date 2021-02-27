STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trouble for Maharashtra minister as complaint seeks probe into Pune woman's death

The opposition BJP has been demanding the resignation of Shiv Sena leader and forest minister Sanjay Rathod whose name has been linked to the case.

Published: 27th February 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: A private criminal complaint was filed in a court here on Friday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Hadapsar area.

The opposition BJP has been demanding the resignation of Shiv Sena leader and forest minister Sanjay Rathod whose name has been linked to the case.

Rathod has denied the allegations.

The woman died after falling from the building where she was living on February 8.

Bhakti Pandhare, a lawyer and activist, filed a private criminal complaint through advocate Vijay Thombre in the Pune Lashkar Court against unknown persons.

The complaint claimed that the case is being discussed in the media but the police were not taking any action.

It was suspected that the woman was killed or was driven to commit suicide, it said.

"Several audio clips of the deceased woman are doing rounds on social media and big names have come up in these conversations. The death was suspicious and a detailed probe is needed," the complaint stated.

A private complaint is filed when police can not conduct a probe without court's orders or if the probe is not satisfactory.

A court can call for a report or ask police to conduct probe in such cases.

The court admitted the case and the matter is kept for orders on March 5, advocate Thombre said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Rathod Shiv Sena Pune Murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp