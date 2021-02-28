STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP fears Gandhi-Nehru family most, very scared of Rahul too: Bhupesh Baghel

The Chhattisgarh CM, a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi, said the Lok Sabha MP is the only pan-India leader fighting against the BJP and RSS across the country.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:41 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The BJP "fears" the Gandhi- Nehru family the most in Indian politics, feels Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also insisted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the "only choice" for the party's national president post.

Baghel said the saffron party is also very scared of Gandhi as he constantly raises pertinent issues affecting the people.

"If BJP fears someone or something the most, it is the Gandhi-Nehru family. When Indira Gandhi came to power, then the same Jan Sangh people used to call her 'gungi gudiya' (dumb doll). They made fun of her using that phrase. "But, Indira Gandhi proved that she was an iron lady through her work. When she got a chance, she divided Pakistan and created Bangladesh. The world has not seen anything like what she did," Baghel told PTI in an interview.

The Chhattisgarh CM, a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi, said the Lok Sabha MP is the only pan-India leader fighting against the BJP and RSS across the country.

"Why is the BJP so scared of Rahul Gandhi? He is just an MP. Because Rahul is down to earth. He listens to the voice of common people and raises their issues," Baghel said.

Gandhi speaks about every segment - youths, the unemployed, women, farmers, Adivasis and scheduled tribes - he added.

"That is why BJP is scared of him. because he speaks the truth. Rahul lives in the heart of people and that pinches BJP's heart," Baghel said.

Baghel said Rahul Gandhi is the only choice for Congress national president, the election for which will take place by June after the completion of assembly polls in five states.

Asked about the reason behind such confidence in the Congress leader despite a dismal performance by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under his leadership, the CM said, "That is why he resigned.

He had the moral courage to accept that.

" The 2019 defeat was the worst for the Congress along with that of 2014, but nobody raised a finger at leadership, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi worked hard throughout the country. BJP got votes on emotional ground due to the Balakot surgical strike. But, the issues raised by him are still valid. He is the only leader at the national level," Baghel said.

Talking more about the 2019 general elections, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said BJP leaders were leaving the party before the Pulwama incident took place.

"They did not seek votes for demonetisation or GST. Instead, they asked for votes underscoring the valour of our army after the surgical strike. "And, they have still not been able to tell how 300 kg of RDX reached the place that killed our 40 jawans.

There is no investigation into that. It is a big question," Baghel said.

On whether Priyanka Gandhi will be given more responsibility at the national level in days to come, he said it will be decided by the party high command, but all will "welcome that".

Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

