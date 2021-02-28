Cabinet secy advises states to refocus on surveillance amid COVID cases surge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with chief secretaries of states reporting surge in Covid-19 cases and advised them to refocus on surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts reporting reduced tests, high positivity and increased cases.

The states where the number of cases have gone up worryingly include Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat- have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours as per the details shared by the Union health ministry. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It is followed by Kerala with 3,671 while Punjab reported 622 new cases in the last 24 hours.