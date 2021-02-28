COVID-19: Aurangabad's case count crosses 50,000-mark

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The coronavirus infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark with the addition of 297 cases, an official said on Sunday.

The case count now stands at 50,110, the district official said.

The number of active cases in the district till Saturday night was 1,917, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons, which took the death toll to 1,266, the official said.

A total of 69 patients were discharged from various facilities post-recovery, which took the count of such persons to 46,927.