STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Commission of India allots 'ship' as party symbol to Assam Jatiya Parishad

Addressing a press conference here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party symbol to the regional party on Saturday.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi

AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi seen addressing a gathering. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The symbol of a "ship" has been allotted to the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) for the three-phase assembly elections in Assam.

Addressing a press conference here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party symbol to the regional party on Saturday.

"We will fight the polls with the symbol of a ship.

Ship signifies our economy, culture, civilisation and trade along the Brahmaputra.

The ship will allow us to proceed unitedly in Assam," he said.

The AJP was formed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) last year.

The AJP has formed a regional alliance with Raijor Dal formed by jailed anti-CAA leader Akhil Gogoi's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and 70 organisations.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47, mostly in upper Assam, will be held on March 27, while 39 in Barak Valley and central Assam will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats in lower Assam will be held on April 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lurinjyoti Gogoi AJP Assam Jatiya Parishad AJP symbol
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp