India reports 16,752 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,43,01,266 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

COVID-19 testing being carried out. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,62,31,106 as of Saturday, including 7,95,723 samples tested yesterday.

