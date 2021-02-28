Maharashtra mulls shutdown of malls, curbs on local train services as COVID cases surge

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra government is thinking of curtailing local train services, shutting down malls and weekly markets for a while.

Vijay Wadettiwar, relief and rehabilitation minister, said that positive cases are rising in Mumbai and the government is planning to stop certain services which had been restarted a few weeks ago.

The government has already extended the lockdown in five districts of the Vidarbha region where positive cases are rising.

Except for essential services, everything including hostels, restaurants, malls and markets will be shut in these districts. In Amaravati, lockdown has been extended by seven more days.

Public movement has also been restricted. If seen on the road, explanations are sought. Amaravati has witnessed a high number of positive cases.

In the last five days, it has recorded 4061 new cases and 32 deaths.