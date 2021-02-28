STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 8,293 new COVID-19 cases,  77,008 active cases in state at present

There are 77,008 active cases across the state at present, the department said in a statement. With 84,794coronavirus tests conducted through the day, the overall test count rose to 1,62,84,612.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's per day count of new COVID-19 cases continued to remain above the 8,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll increased by 62 to reach 52,154, the health department said.

The state recorded 8,293 new cases during the day, it said.

It was the fifth consecutive day when the state's daily infection count was more than 8,000. A total of 3,753 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 20,24,704.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.95 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.42 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city reported 1,061 new cases, Pune city 790, Amravati city 632, Nagpur city 796 cases.

There were 1,931 new cases across Mumbai division, 1,796 in Pune division, 1,565 in Akola division and 1,369 in Nagpur division.

During his press conference on Sunday, when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was asked about his last week's eight-day ultimatum given to people to follow "COVID- appropriate behaviour or face a lockdown", he said, "We are not willing, but if at all it is done, it will be out of compulsion.

Some cities of Vidarbha region and Pune have seen imposition of restrictions as well as lockdown due to the rising cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,55,070; death toll 52,154; recoveries 20,24,704; active cases 77,008; total number of tests 1,62,84,612, tests conducted on Sunday 84,794.

