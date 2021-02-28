STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'People of Bengal will teach Mamata a lesson': Left, Congress, ISF thunder at Kolkata rally

Proclaiming support for the Left Front and its allies in the state, Siddiqui said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and "its B-team Mamata Banerjee" in the polls.

Published: 28th February 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Left Front and Congress supporters take part in a mega rally ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections. (Photo| ANI)

Left Front and Congress supporters take part in a mega rally ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Abbas Siddiqui, on Sunday vowed to defeat the TMC and BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that people of the state would teach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "a lesson for her arrogance".

Proclaiming support for the Left Front and its allies in the state, Siddiqui said Bengal will get the better of the BJP and "its B-team Mamata Banerjee" in the polls.

"Mamata and her TMC has destroyed democracy and unleashed anarchy. They will pay for it in the elections," Siddiqui said, addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

The ISF has sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front for the assembly elections, while talks with Congress are underway.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reiterated that the grand alliance of the Left- Congress and other secular forces will defeat both the TMC and the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections.

 Chowdhury said the massive gathering proves that the upcoming elections will not be a two-cornered contest. He said the BJP and the ruling TMC desire that apart from these two parties, there should not exist any other political force in the state, which come in their path.

"In future, there will not be any BJP or TMC, only the grand alliance will remain," he asserted.

The Election Commission of India had on Friday announced eight-phase polls in West Bengal, which will commence on March 27 and conclude on April 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brigade rally Bengal elections
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp