Rajasthan: Man creates fake Facebook profile of CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD to dupe his friends

By PTI

JAIPUR: An unidentified man created a fake Facebook profile in the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) and demanded money from his friends, police said on Sunday.

The accused created the fake account using the name and photograph of Lokesh Sharma, the OSD to the chief minister, and sent friend requests to his contacts, police said.

He then requested them to transfer money saying he was stuck in an emergency, they added.

The matter came to light when some of Sharma's friends informed him about the profile and messages following which an FIR was registered, police said.

"The accused had sent messages to many people. An FIR has been registered in the matter," Sharma said.