SAF constable found dead in Madhya Pradesh

Sachin Kankure was missing on Friday evening during the regular counting of personnel.

By PTI

JABALPUR: A 30-year-old constable of the Madhya Pradesh's Special Armed Force (SAF) has been found dead at an old firing range of the force in Jabalpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

Sachin Kankure was missing on Friday evening during the regular counting of personnel.

He was found dead at the old firing range of the SAF's 6th battalion campus in Ranjhi locality on Saturday night, Ranjhi police station in-charge R K Malviya said.

There was no injury mark on the body, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the constable last spoke on his mobile phone to a woman in Hoshangabad district, from where he hailed, the official said.

The postmortem report is awaited, he said.

