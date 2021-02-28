Srinagar Dhaba owner’s son injured in February 17 militant attack succumbs

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The son of a Dhaba owner in Srinagar, who was critically injured in a militant attack on February 17, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Sunday.

Askash Mehra, 22, son of Krishna Dhaba owner Ramesh Kumar Mehra succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital in the early hours today, doctors said.

Akash was shot at and injured by militants inside the dhaba (Krishna Dhaba) at Durga Nag area of Dalgate in Srinagar on February 17, when a delegation of foreign diplomats was on a visit to Kashmir. He had sustained two bullet injuries and was admitted in SMHS hospital Srinagar.

“Very sad news about Akash, son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar. After a brave fight he lost the battle to recover from injuries suffered in the earlier attack. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time,” tweeted National Conference vice president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Akash’s father Ramesh had told this newspaper that attack on his son was not linked to issuance of domicile certificate as they were state subjects and residents of erstwhile J&K state.

The area, where the militant attack took place, is a highly secured area. Few meters ahead lies the United Nations Military Observers office, which remains highly guarded. Besides, the police station is also a few hundred meters ahead of the spot.

Two days after the militant attack, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar claimed that all the three attackers, who were newly recruited militants, were arrested.

He said the pistol and motor-bike used by militants in the attack were also seized.