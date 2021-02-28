STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two officials fined Rs 25,000 each for refusing info under RTI Act

The two officials who were fined are the Bikaner Municipal Corporation commissioner and an executive engineer of Jodhpur DISCOM.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:07 PM

For repreentational purposes(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Information Commission has filed two government officials of Rs 25,000 each for denying information to two people under the provisions of the Right to Information Act.

Information Commissioner Laxman Singh Rathore fined the Bikaner civic body commissioner on a plea by local resident Anwar Hussain complaining of the denial of the requisite information despite the info panel's directive to give the same to him.

Taking the matter seriously, Rathore imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the officer and ordered departmental action against him.

He also directed him to provide the requisite information within 21 days.

In another case, Rathore imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on an executive engineer of Jodhpur DISCOM on an appeal by Jaipur resident Purushottam Sharma, complaining of denial of the refusal of the information sought by him.

