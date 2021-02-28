STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Watchman charred to death in LPG cylinder blast

The gas cylinder exploded owing to the heat generated by the heater.

Fire

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

PILBHIT: A watchman was charred to death in an LPG cylinder blast while he was sleeping in his room at a colony here on Sunday morning, police said.

Sungarhi police station SHO Indrakant Dwivedi said Kallu (35), a watchman at Vasundhara Colony, was sleeping at his room located near the gate of the colony with an electric heater on.

The gas cylinder exploded owing to the heat generated by the heater.

"Kallu was burnt to death," the SHO said, adding the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Comments

