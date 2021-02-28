STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Very high presence of pollutants in Ganga, reveals Doon University research 

The study indicates that millions of pilgrims visiting the two cities, especially Haridwar, for the Kumbh festival will be 'exposed to high concentration of water pollutants'. 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A study conducted by researchers from Doon University has indicated a 'very high presence of pollutants' in the urban stretches of river Ganga at Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Surindra Suthar, associate professor in Doon University who led the study said, "The pollutants include anti-inflammatory, caffeine, common antibiotics and anti-bacterial, among others. The overall concentration of PPCPs in the above stretch was found up to 1,104.84 nanograms per litre. Concentrations of anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics were higher in the winter season possibly because of decreased biodegradation associated with lower temperature and inadequate sunlight."

The researchers detected this during their study conducted over three seasons the occurrence of 15 different pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCP) in the river stretch which flows along Rishikesh and Haridwar.

The stretch of Ganga in Rishikesh and Haridwar is 16km and 40km, respectively. According to the study, revealed the study.

According to the researchers, mass bathing, urban waste and effluent from sewage treatment could be a source of PPCPs in the two cities.

The effluent produced from domestic sewage, discharge from hotels and ashrams eventually leads to the Ganga, causing additional contamination. 

The researchers said that they analysed the water of the Ganga at its point of entry in the cities and also, at spots before it entered into a sewage treatment plant.

