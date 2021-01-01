STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agitating farmers greet 2021 with bonfires, folk songs and 'kheer'

Scores of farmers affiliated to BKU (Lok Shakti) rang in the new year at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and had bonfires to brave the chilling cold of the night and early morning.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers prepare to erect a makeshift structure at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Farmers prepare to erect a makeshift structure at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: Farmers camping at Delhi-Noida border in protest against the three central farm laws on Friday greeted the new year with bonfires, folk songs, 'kheer', and health check-up for themselves.

Members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) have been staying put here at the Chilla border and the Dalit Prerna Sthal respectively since the first week of December.

The two outfits with a considerable influence in Uttar Pradesh are not part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers unions which are leading the charge at Delhi's border points in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, but have extended their support to the cause.

Scores of farmers affiliated to BKU (Lok Shakti) rang in the new year at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and had bonfires to brave the chilling cold of the night and early morning and regaled to the tunes of folk songs.

ALSO READ | Farmers' stir will not go the 'Shaheen Bagh way', Centre can't make us leave: Ryots as Jan 4 talks near

"During the day, we had arranged for health check-up of our supporters and members, some of whom had complained of uneasiness and facing difficulties. Then there was a treat of 'kheer' for all of us to mark the new year," the faction's spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said.

At the Chilla border, 11 members of the BKU (Bhanu) observed a fast in protest against the new laws even as several others, including faction chief Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, stayed put at the site.

The Noida-Delhi Link Road via Chilla remained partially closed for commuters.

Traffic from Delhi to Noida was allowed but closed on the other side, a police official said.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have been expressing apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has been maintaining that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida farmers agitation farmers protest
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp