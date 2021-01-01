STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'At loss for words...': Eminent surgeon Raghu Ram on being named in Queen Elizabeth II's Honours list

This has been published in the 'London Gazette' the official publication of the Crown, according to a KIMS hospitals release on Thursday.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Eminent surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has found a place in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth IIs 2021 New years Honours list.

Instituted in 1917 by King George V, The Queens Honours are amongst the most prestigious awards worldwide.

This has been published in the 'London Gazette' the official publication of the Crown, according to a KIMS hospitals release on Thursday.

At 54, Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Disease, has achieved the rare distinction of becoming one of the youngest Surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to be honoured by the Queen with an OBE Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

This is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood) conferred in recognition of his outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations, it said.

The British Honours system aims to show gratitude publicly to those who have 'gone the extra mile' in their service and who stand out 'head and shoulders' above others in their distinction, it said.

"It felt surreal and was at loss for words when I was informed that Her Majesty, the Queen may graciously appoint me as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to accept this high honour conferred by Her Majesty, the Queen," Raghu Ram Pillarisetti said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghu Ram Pillarisetti Queen Elizabeth New years Honours list
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp