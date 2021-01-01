STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP drafts veterans to deal with challenges arising from farm protest, poll preparations

The BJP has roped in its veterans to shoulder organisational responsibilities in Punjab and Haryana, besides bolstering the party’s reach among Dalits. 

Published: 01st January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP has roped in its veterans to shoulder organisational responsibilities in Punjab and Haryana, besides bolstering the party’s reach among Dalits. Thursday’s decision is seemingly in line with an assessment of the tough political challenges in the northern states on account of the farmers’ protests.  

BJP veteran Saudan Singh was appointed the vice-president of the organisation with the responsibilities of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, which will also be his base. Singh was the joint general secretary (organization) earlier, and was seen much in action in Rajasthan.

The BJP has also appointed the party veteran V Satish as a “Sangathak (organiser)”, with the responsibility including SC-ST Morcha coordination. Satish will also look after the Parliamentary office coordination. Additionally, national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, with a base in Bhopal, will look after the party’s affairs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.   

Saudan Singh’s task is cut out apparently with the BJP seemingly facing the ire of the farmers in Punjab. The ripple effect of the agitation is also showing impact in Haryana. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will be bracing up for the Assembly elections in 2022.    

The Hathras gangrape in UP had for a while shown the BJP’s weakness in lacking credible Dalit leadership. The BJP leadership will be counting upon Satish, who has vast experience in the RSS and the party, to work on the strategy to consolidate support base among the Dalit, which is seen electorally formidable in the western UP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP farmers protest Saudan Singh
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp