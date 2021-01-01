COVID vaccine dry run across states on January 2; Union Health Minister holds review meet

By Online Desk

A day ahead of pan-India dry run for COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said "preparation for the dry run of vaccination is in the final stage."

All states are set to conduct coronavirus vaccination dry run on January 2.

The Union Health Minister, during a virtual coference, also said "target of this exercise is that minutest details are thoroughly researched. At least two vaccines have sent their applications to Drug Controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively."

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the dry run is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites but some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

Maharashtra and Kerala, on the other hand, are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital cities.

"The lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on COVID platform. Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly," said Harsh Vardhan during a review meet with the Delhi government for the preparation of dry run of COVID-19 vaccination.

"After training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at state and district level, in over 700 districts." he added.

(With ENS, ANI inputs)