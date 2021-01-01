STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 256 deaths

Published: 01st January 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A model of coronavirus installed at the entrance point of a park as part of an awareness campaign against the pandemic in Kolkata.

A model of coronavirus installed at the entrance point of a park as part of an awareness campaign against the pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported as many as 20,036 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,02,86,710, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,54,254.

As many as 256 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,48,994.

So far 98,83,461 recoveries have been reported in the country.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states, reported 3,509 new cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 18,28,546 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,521, the state health department informed.

Kerala reported 5,215 new cases, 5,376 recoveries and 30 deaths on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,381.

As many as 574 new coronavirus cases and 888 recoveries were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per the Delhi Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,25,369, while the death toll stands at 10,536, including 13 on Thursday. There are currently 5,511 active cases in the national capital.

With 10,62,420 samples tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,31,11,694, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. 

