India-UK flight services halted amid new COVID strain concerns to resume from January 8

Published: 01st January 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister said: "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021."

Only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday and said this arrangement will continue till January 23.

Indian and UK carriers will each be operating 15 flights per week during the aforementioned period to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only, he said.

Over 60 passenger flights per week were flying between India and the UK in December.

However, the aviation ministry suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 onwards as a new variant of the coronavirus emerged in the UK.

Several countries including India had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

