PM Modi to launch Light House projects in six cities on New Year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites in as many states on January 1.

It will showcase the best of new-age alternate global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale.

Officials said that the PM will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators-India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission. The Mission has been designed to achieve the vision of ‘Housing For All by 2022’.

During the event, the PM will also release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named NAVARITIH (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India.

Light House Projects are being constructed at Indore (MP), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (UP). They comprise about 1000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

The LHPs will serve as live laboratories for facilitating transfer of technology to the field and its further replication. This includes planning, design, production of components, construction practices and testing for both faculty and students of IITs, NITs, other engineering colleges, planning and architecture colleges, builders and other stakeholders. ASHA-India aims to promote domestic research and entrepreneurship by providing incubation and acceleration support to potential future technologies.