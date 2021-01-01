On Jaipur highway, farmers try to smash pass barricades

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A few farmers tried to break through Haryana Police barricades at the Shahjahanpur-Khera border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway in a bid to move towards Delhi, forcing the police to use a water cannon and tear gas to disperse them.

The police said young farmers rode about 25 tractor-trailers to smash through the barricades. Sources said they were stopped near Bhudla village in Rewari district. “One of the youths drove his tractor recklessly, endangering the lives of police personnel and some others who tried to stop him,” said an official. Sources said appeals by Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and other farmer leaders present at the site went in vain. Traffic was diverted due to a sudden movement of the farmers.

However, alternate routes too were jammed.Superintendent of Police of Rewari Abhishek Jorwal said, “Some young farmers turned violent and were not ready to listen to their leaders.’’A large number of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and some other places have been protesting on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for over a fortnight.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said it was done by some ‘overexcited youths’. “Delhi march is not that important because we want to get the issue resolved through dialogue with the government.” A large number of farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and some other places have been protesting on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for past over a fortnight. They have been sitting at the Rajasthan-Haryana border point since police stopped them from proceeding towards Delhi.

‘Loan waiver could have helped poor’

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over loan waivers of around Rs 2.37 lakh crore to a few industrialists and that the amount could have been used to give Rs 20,000 each to 11 crore families. “The Modi government this year waived loans of Rs 2,37,876 crore of a few industrialists. With this amount, 11 crore families could have been provided Rs 20,000 each in these difficult COVID times. The truth about Modi ji’s development,” he tweeted. The Congress leader has been attacking the Modi government for supporting industrialists at the cost of poor and farmers. During lockdown, the Congress had demanded that the Centre should transfer cash to accounts of poor people who faced difficulties.