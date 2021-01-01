STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?

Convalescent plasma might alter the virus allowing escape mutations to dominate, says study

Published: 01st January 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A latest study in the US, the UK and Italy has shown that convalescent plasma used indiscriminately for Covid — as it has been in India — might alter the virus allowing escape mutations to dominate. An escape mutation allows SARS-COV-2 to evade antibodies specific to the spike protein which the virus uses to enter human cells. 

Incidentally, ICMR director general Balaram Bhargava had warned against the random usage of unproven therapy such as convalescent plasma for Covid, saying that such practices put immune pressure on virus to mutate. To investigate the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in the immune population, scientists co-incubated authentic virus with a highly neutralising plasma from a Covid convalescent patient.

It was found  that the plasma fully neutralised the virus initially but after 80 days helped generate a variant completely resistant to plasma neutralisation. “The recent emergence in the UK and South Africa of natural variants with similar changes suggests that SARS-CoV-2 has the potential to escape an effective immune response and that vaccines and antibodies able to control emerging variants should be developed,” they noted.

Many experts have been saying that rampant use of plasma therapy without prior testing for neutralising antibodies will do more harm than good. “If plasma from someone who had a weak infection is used, the antibodies present might not be strong enough to neutralize the infection in the person the plasma is administered to,” said an ICMR scientist. “In that event the infection may not be completely eliminated but could mutate.

That mutation could possibly lead to strains of the virus that are more concerning because they are more infectious.” Others, meanwhile, pointed out that the ICMR warning should have come much earlier.  “Except Dexamethasone, the only drug with proven efficacy in hospitalized and hypoxic patients with Covid, no other therapy has consistently worked in Covid-,” said S P Kalantri, a medical researcher. The list of ineffective and unproven drugs include HCQ, lopinavir-ritonavir, favipiravir, azithromycin, he said. “ICMR finally seems to have made some amends but the warning has come a bit too late.”

Cases of mutant Covid jumps to 25
New Delhi: Five new cases of the UK strain of Covid-19 have been detected in India, which takes the total number of such patients to 25.  The highly infectious mutant strain, which first surfaced in the UK in September, was found to have reached India two days ago with travellers returning from the island nation. Four of the five new cases were found by National Institute of Virology, Pune and the remaining one was sequenced at CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday. All 25 patients have been kept in isolation at designated health facilities. India had detected 14 new cases on Wednesday, out of which 8 were detected at the NCDC in Delhi, 4 at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Hospital in Bengaluru, and 1 each at the IGIB and the NIBG in West Bengal. On Tuesday, six people — three from Karnataka and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and UP — found with the mutant virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid mutation plasma UK COVID strain New COVID strain COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp