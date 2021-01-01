UP horror: Angry over classroom seating arrangement teen shoots classmate dead 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 14-year-old boy shot dead his classmate in the classroom of a private school at Shikarpur in UP’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday. The victim, identified as Tarzan, was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to the police, the incident was fallout of an altercation between the victim and the accused Sanjeev (name changed) over a seat in the classroom on Wednesday.

Sources said that Sanjeev shot Tarzan with his uncle’s service pistol, which he had stolen. He shot Tarzan in the head, chest, and the abdomen. Sanjeev’s uncle is in the army, and came home on leave last week.

After shooting Tarzan dead, the boy tried to flee.

He came to the ground floor from the first-floor and fired in the air to shoo away those trying to catch him. A few teachers managed to overpower him and take the weapon away despite resistance, the police said. The police found another country-made pistol in his bag.