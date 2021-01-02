Suvendhu Adhikari set to get cabinet rank elevation

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former Trinamool Congress strongman and once the trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to get a cabinet-rank elevation. The Centre decided to appoint him as the chairman of Jute Corporation of India two weeks after he defected to BJP. Sources in the BJP said Suvendu has been asked to submit his bio-data.

The Bengal unit of the BJP said that Suvendu’s elevation will send a message to other disgruntled TMC leaders, who are miffed with party leadership and are willing to join the BJP.

“Among all those who came to BJP’s fold from the ruling party till date, Suvendu is the strongest political face. With his popularity, he can decimate the TMC in at least 30 to 35 segments in south Bengal. Our party is focusing on south Bengal as we made inroads in the northern parts in last general election. Suvendu’s elevation will send a message to other key faces of the TMC,’’ said a BJP leader.