Akhilesh Yadav kicks up row, says he won't take COVID-19 vaccine given by BJP government

"Akhilesh Yadav doesn't trust the vaccine and the people of UP don’t trust Akhilesh. The questions raised on the vaccine are an insult to doctors and scientists of our country," said the UP Dy CM.

Published: 02nd January 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday kicked up a row by saying he won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine as he doesn't trust the BJP government.

“I will not get vaccinated by the shot given by the BJP government as I don't trust them. When we (SP) come back to power, we will ensure that everyone gets a free vaccine against the deadly coronavirus," said Akhilesh while talking to mediapersons here on Saturday.

The statement came on a day when the state witnessed a dry run for the vaccine just as the country is set to commence vaccination after an expert panel of the drug regulator cleared the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot for rollout.

Ahead of the rollout, all states including UP conducted a dry run on Saturday to prepare for and iron out any kinks in the delivery and distribution system.

The SP chief, however, alleged that the BJP government at the Centre became concerned about COVID-19 only when the opposition parties did something.

"Money is being extorted by people in the name of the pandemic. This government is concerned about the coronavirus only when opposition parties do something. The same BJP government wanted to get rid of the virus by clapping and banging of plates,” he said, adding that the government had also failed to ensure that people wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Yadav’s statement against the vaccine drew a strong reaction from UP’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who demanded an apology for questioning the scientific community’s hard work in producing the vaccine in record time.

"Akhilesh Yadav doesn't trust the vaccine and the people of Uttar Pradesh don’t trust Akhilesh Yadav. The questions raised on the vaccine are an insult to doctors and scientists of our country. Akhilesh should apologize for this," he said.

