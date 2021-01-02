STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP condemns attack on goldsmith in Kashmir, says act against concept of 'one India, one nation'

On December 31, terrorists shot dead the goldsmith named Satpal Singh, believed to be 62, at a busy Srinagar market.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The J&K BJP Saturday condemned the killing of a Hindu goldsmith in Srinagar days after he got his domicile certificate, terming it an assault on the 'One India One Nation' concept and a result of some parties raising the bogey of "demographic change" after the withdrawal the erstwhile state's special status.

J&K BJP Spokesperson Brig (R) Anil Gupta also said apart from gross human rights violation of the minorities in Kashmir, the dastardly act of the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) is a challenge to the idea of India symbolised by Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava, the tenet of secularism in India.

In a press release issued here, Brig (R) Gupta said, "In India, we embrace all religions but it is a matter of concern and shame that the leaders of self-proclaimed secular parties in Kashmir have once again failed to condemn Pakistan and its proxy TRF," he said.

On December 31, militants shot dead the goldsmith named Satpal Singh, believed to be 62, at a busy Srinagar market.

Obtaining the domicile certificate granted him the right to own land and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Brig (R) Gupta Saturday said the larger concern of "demographic change" highlighted by the terror outfit is same as what Kashmiri leaders have been using to "emotionally exploit" the locals by terming all other than the Kashmiri Muslims as "outsiders".

The killing appears to have been motivated by such utterances and needs thorough investigation, he added.

India cannot afford a third division on the basis of religion and succumb to the pressure groups in Kashmir promoting exclusivist-supremacist doctrine of "only my way is the right way" and those who do not subscribe to "my way" do not deserve to live here, Brig (R) Gupta said.

"The killing is a warning to those original inhabitants of the Valley who want to return to their homeland but also to those who may be wanting to settle here post abrogation of 370-35A.

It is a direct challenge and warning to the reported efforts of the government to establish a Sainik Colony in Kashmir," he said.

"The terror act is an open threat to Kashmir's total integration with India.

If Gupkaris (parties who have formed an alliance for restoration of Art 370) can shout at the top of their voices and blame the army of a fake encounter, though unsubstantiated, why are they scared to name and shame the terror group and its mentors in Pakistan? "Does the demand of restoration of 370 not smack of sub-nationalism that has no relevance in One India concept?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir BJP
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp