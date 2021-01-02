STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

From Delhi to Kerala: Pan-India COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out across states

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism was conducted successfully in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra among others.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine, COVID 19 Vaccine

A total of 3.13 lakh had registered for the Covishield in Kerala. (Representational Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Agencies

The much awaited COVID-19 vaccine dry run took place in states across India on January 2 with all safety measures and precautions in mind. 

States including the national capital of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal started the exercise on Saturday morning. Similarly, down south, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh carried out the COVID-19 vaccine dry run in few chosen districts apart from the state capitals. 

Here are a few pointers on the pan-India COVID-19 vaccine dry run:

Goa:

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism was conducted successfully in Goa, a top state health department official said. 

Goa Health Secretary Amit Satija told reporters that the mock drill was carried out at three state-run Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Corlim, Panaji and Aldona, all in North Goa, which were identified for the purpose.

"Various aspects like necessary logistics, actual implementation of the protocol, generation of a (COVID-19) vaccination certificate were tested during the dry run in which healthcare workers took part," Satija told reporters.

Maharashtra:

The dry run was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra. The exercise was conducted at identified health centres in Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar districts. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state is prepared to undertake actual COVID-19 vaccine inoculation exercise in the coming days.

Madhya Pradesh:

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said.

The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three health centres in the state capital- Gandhi Nagar community health centre (CHC), Govindpura CHC and L N Hospital, he said.

West Bengal:

The exercise started at 9.00 am at Urban Primary Health Centres in Duttabad and Madhyagram and Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

"At least 75 people are participating in the programme at three centres. They have been asked to register their names for the vaccination mock drill. Their health condition will be observed for at least 30 minutes after completion of the exercise," the official said.

Kerala:

In the state dry run was carried out at the primary health centre at Poozhanadu and the district hospital at Peroorkada, besides a private hospital in the capital district.

In Idukki, the primary health centre at Vazhathope was selected for the dry run.

Whereas in Palakkad and Wayanad, it was a community health centre at Nemmara and the primary health centre at Kurukkanmoola.

A total of 3.13 lakh had registered for the Covishield in the state.

(Inputs from PTI, ENS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India Coronavirus vaccine COVID 19 vaccine vaccine dry run ICMR Union Health Ministry
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp