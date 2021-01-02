From Delhi to Kerala: Pan-India COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out across states

By Agencies

The much awaited COVID-19 vaccine dry run took place in states across India on January 2 with all safety measures and precautions in mind.

States including the national capital of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal started the exercise on Saturday morning. Similarly, down south, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh carried out the COVID-19 vaccine dry run in few chosen districts apart from the state capitals.

Here are a few pointers on the pan-India COVID-19 vaccine dry run:

Goa:

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism was conducted successfully in Goa, a top state health department official said.

Goa Health Secretary Amit Satija told reporters that the mock drill was carried out at three state-run Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Corlim, Panaji and Aldona, all in North Goa, which were identified for the purpose.

"Various aspects like necessary logistics, actual implementation of the protocol, generation of a (COVID-19) vaccination certificate were tested during the dry run in which healthcare workers took part," Satija told reporters.

Visuals from the #COVID19 vaccine dry run being conducted in Chennai.

Express Video | @haisat2005 @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/x81d4tJcvQ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 2, 2021

Maharashtra:

The dry run was conducted in four districts of Maharashtra. The exercise was conducted at identified health centres in Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar districts. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state is prepared to undertake actual COVID-19 vaccine inoculation exercise in the coming days.

Madhya Pradesh:

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said.

The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three health centres in the state capital- Gandhi Nagar community health centre (CHC), Govindpura CHC and L N Hospital, he said.

West Bengal:

The exercise started at 9.00 am at Urban Primary Health Centres in Duttabad and Madhyagram and Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

"At least 75 people are participating in the programme at three centres. They have been asked to register their names for the vaccination mock drill. Their health condition will be observed for at least 30 minutes after completion of the exercise," the official said.

Kerala:

In the state dry run was carried out at the primary health centre at Poozhanadu and the district hospital at Peroorkada, besides a private hospital in the capital district.

In Idukki, the primary health centre at Vazhathope was selected for the dry run.

Whereas in Palakkad and Wayanad, it was a community health centre at Nemmara and the primary health centre at Kurukkanmoola.

A total of 3.13 lakh had registered for the Covishield in the state.

(Inputs from PTI, ENS)