STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal: 1,200 migratory birds die at Pong Dam, probe ordered

The initial report of the post-mortem has ruled out poisoning as the cause of their death.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Some 1,200 migratory birds have died in a week under mysterious circumstances at the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh.

The dead birds include endangered bar-headed goose, black-headed gull, river tern, common teal, and shoveler. 

It was noticed that before their death, a few birds including the bar-headed goose would act strangely. Their carcasses have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar to determine the cause of death.

On December 28, four bar-headed geese and one common teal were found dead in the Fatehpur area of Pong. Then the field staff of the wildlife department carried out the search of the wetland and found out that 421 birds had died in wildlife range of Dhameta and Guglara areas of the Nagrota range.

The initial report of the post-mortem has ruled out poisoning as the cause of their death.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife)and Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said: "Around 1,200 migratory birds have died in the last few days at the Pong Dam and a probe has been ordered into the case. Action will be taken against those found guilty after we get the report of the exact cause of their deaths. The area has been cordoned off."

About 57,000 migratory birds were recorded in the census on December 15 in Pong wetlands which are spread over 18,000 hectares. The most prominent among them were the bar-headed goose, northern pintail, common pochard,  Eurasian coot, common teal, great cormorant, Eurasian wigeon, gadwall, and graylag goose.

Every winter, the Pong dam is visited by 1.5 lakh migratory birds from 114 species.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pong dam Pong dam birds death migratory birds birds death
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp