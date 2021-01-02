STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Man gets four years RI for abetting suicide of girl

After the minor told about it to her parents, they reprimanded him, but it failed to have any impact on him, he said.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

THANE: A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in 2016.

In the order issued recently, special court judge G P Shirsat convicted 33-year-old Nitin Madhavi, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, and awarded the sentence.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on him.

District government pleader and public prosecutor Sanjay Londhe told the court that the accused and the victim resided in the same locality.

Madhavi used to make sexual advances on the girl, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste. He used to call her frequently.

After the minor told about it to her parents, they reprimanded him, but it failed to have any impact on him, he said.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl hanged herself to death at her house in December 2016, Londhe said.

The court held Madhavi guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

