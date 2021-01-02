STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Army wing to handle human rights issues; major reshuffle in top brass

The creation of this human rights issues wing is in line with a decision taken by the Army to ensure transparency in conducting anti-militancy operations.

Indian Army

Indian Army (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has created a new wing under a major general to handle human rights issues with an aim to bring more transparency and probity in the functioning of the 1.3-million strong force.The move was part a major reshuffle at the top within the headquarters and various other formations. Major General Gautam Chauhan has taken charge as Additional Director General (Human Rights) in the Army headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. He will function under the Vice Chief of Army Staff. The creation of this wing is in line with a decision taken by the Army to ensure transparency in conducting anti-militancy operations.

Lt-Gen Shantanu Dayal took charge as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff on the first day of the New Year. He was the commander of Tejpur based 4 Corps and is taking over from Lt-Gen SS Hasabnis, who superannuated on December 31. The other significant change is in the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) with Chief of Defence Staff as its first secretary. Lt-Gen Taranjit Singh, the first officer to join as additional secretary in DMA under the Ministry of Defence, superannuated on Thursday. He was the Deputy Chief (Operations) in the Integrated Defence Staff, which has become the part of the DMA.

Lt-Gen Anil Puri took charge in his place. He was till recently commander of 12 Corps, which will now be headed by Lt-Gen PS Minhas. The NCC has Lt-Gen Tarun Kumar Aich as its new DG,  replacing Lt-Gen Rajiv Chopra who superannuated on December 31. Lt-Gen Tumul Verma, GOC of 101 sub-area, has taken charge from Lt-Gen Anil Kapoor as the DG of Electrical, Mechanical and Engineering Corps.  

