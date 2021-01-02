Parliament, state Houses to go paperless with Centre’s ambitious e-Vidhan project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aimed at making the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures paperless, the Centre is working on the ambitious e-Vidhan project, said a senior government official. The National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA) will be implemented in all the 31 states/UTs with legislatures on the line of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to make the functioning of the Houses paperless, every information would be available at the fingertips of the members, who can then use their mobile phone/laptop to see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to House’s proceedings.

As one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under Digital India Programme of the Centre, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been made the nodal ministry for the implementation of the project. “The e-Vidhan software of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was upgraded as NeVA, which is a single App to cover all the 39 Houses,” the official said. The 39 legislative Houses consist of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, 31 Assemblies and six Councils.

“The e-Vidhan will bring all the legislatures of the country together on one platform to create a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications,” said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in a statement. Recently, the ministry has completed the development of the new modules of ‘Digital House’ application suite for all the legislatures that also includes bills, committee module and the reporter’s module.