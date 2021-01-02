Pilgrimage scheme for labourers

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is set to launch Swami Vivekananda Etihasik Paryatan Yatra Yojana, under which money would be transferred to the accounts of labourers desirous of undertaking a pilgrimage.

Likely to be launched on January 24 — the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh — the scheme envisages transferring Rs 12,000 to the accounts of selected labourers, employed across around 6.5 lakh commercial establishments, and 20,500 factories and workshops in the state.

According to labour department officials, the process would begin with the state’s labour welfare board inviting applications from nearly 1.5 crore labourers registered with the board to avail of the benefits. The board has identified Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi, Gorakhnath temple, Shakumbhari Devi, Vindhyavasini Devi, and Hastinapur in Meerut as the centres of pilgrimage.