PM Narendra Modi stresses on innovation to turn local products into global brands

SAMBALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on innovation for value addition of natural resources, promotion of tourism and turning local products into global brands.

Laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur through video conferencing from New Delhi, Modi said with institutions of national repute, Odisha is emerging as an education hub in eastern India.

"The IIM-Sambalpur will be the bridge between local products and the global market. It is the responsibility of the students of the institution to promote the local products in the international market. 'Work from anywhere' concept has transformed the world from a global village to global workplace. New ideas powered by technology and long term policies will take India to a new height," he said.

To turn local into global, Modi said students of the IIM need to come up with new ways. The country has 20 IIMs and this huge talent pool will help the vision for a self-reliant India. Today’s startups are MNCs of tomorrow. These startups need able managers and those passing out of the IIMs will lead the way, he maintained.

Highlighting the significance of western Odisha region, the Prime Minister said Sambalpuri pata is well known for its unique. The tourist destinations in the region have vast potential to attract visitors from far-off places. The natural resources, minerals and traditional art will prove to be a practical laboratory for the IIM-S students, he said.

"The region is rich in valuable natural resources like coal, iron ore and bauxite. For better management of the resources, the students will have to use new and innovative ways which will help in making the lives of people better," the PM added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Pratap Sarangi also spoke.