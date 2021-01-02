STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven NDRF teams deployed for fire fighting at Nagaland's Dzuko valley

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Published: 02nd January 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 12:31 PM

An aerial view of the wildfire that has spread to Manipur from Nagaland

By ANI

KOHIMA: Seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for fire fighting mission at Dzuko valley near Kohima here.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also deployed three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting mission at Dzuko valley.

"Yesterday, IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter was deployed for fire fighting mission at Dzuko valley near Kohima, Nagaland and a C-130J Hercules aircraft airlifted nine tonnes load with 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur. IAF is deploying three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket," IAF informed via Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest."

Singh further said that he received a call from the Union Home Minister on Friday morning to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday has engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire in Dzukou Valley, a popular trekking destination on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

A massive wildfire has been reported from the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment. Manipur Chief Minister had earlier informed that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur. 

