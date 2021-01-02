STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There won't be any compromise on vaccine protocol, assures Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan said that details of how 27 crore priority beneficiaries -- those above 50 years of age and those below it having comorbidities -- would be vaccinated until July were being finalised.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people on Saturday not to be misguided by "rumours" regarding the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, and said the most prioritised beneficiaries would be vaccinated for free.

Vardhan stressed that there would be no compromise on any protocol while approving the vaccine.

The minister, who visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the drill, said free vaccines would be provided in the first phase of the inoculation drive to the most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers.

He added that details were being finalised about how 27 crore priority beneficiaries -- those above 50 years of age and those below it having comorbidities -- would be vaccinated until July.

The minister dispelled doubts regarding the country's capability to undertake such a massive vaccination drive, describing how India had unparalleled experience in dealing with immunisation and runs one of the largest such programmes in the world.

ALSO WATCH:

The comments come on a day Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the COVID-19 immunisation a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot.

"How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Vardhan first visited the GTB Hospital at Shahdara in Delhi and later an urban primary health centre (UPHC) in Daryaganj, according to a Health Ministry statement.

"It is as a result of our steadfastness and dedication that India was declared polio-free in 2014.

Our rich learning from the earlier immunisation drives, including the polio vaccination campaign, is being used to guide our present countrywide COVID-19 vaccination campaign," he said.

"I appeal to the people not to be misguided by rumours regarding safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine," he said, dismissing such buzz on social media over its side effects.

"We will not compromise on any protocol before approving a vaccine.

" The health minister underlined that vaccine hesitancy was an issue even when the country started polio immunisation drive, but "we must remember its success".

He urged the media to exercise caution, behave "responsibly" and check all facts before publishing or broadcasting any reports, the ministry said.

At the UPHC in Daryaganj, Vardhan reiterated that the Modi government was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

"I have ample personal experience from the polio eradication campaign of 1994 about how the people of the country placed their trust in the science of the vaccine rather than the falsehoods and canards being spread by some rumour-mongers," Vardhan told the media.

On ensuring that the vaccine reaches the remotest corner, Vardhan said the country's cold chain infrastructure had been sufficiently upgraded to ensure last-mile delivery, and adequate supplies of syringes and other logistics had also been provided for.

Expressing his satisfaction at the preparations at the GTB Hospital, Vardhan said the entire exercise of the vaccination process, including training of personnel, was being systematically taken forward.

"Detailed guidelines have been issued to multiple stakeholders after extensive deliberations, paying attention to each and every minute aspect," he said.

"Ahead of the actual vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health on Saturday conducted a nationwide mock drill at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations and the mechanism that has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination that is expected to begin soon," it said.

Vardhan appreciated the tireless efforts being made by multiple stakeholders, including the central and state government officials who have worked proactively in the last few months to ensure the success of this humongous operation.

He said the digital platform, Co-WIN, was the real game changer and would provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This unique platform will assist in automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and for generating a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule.

More than 75 lakh beneficiaries have been registered on Co-WIN platform till date, he said.

The minister said the entire operational planning and IT platform had been field-tested in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab -- and certain enhancements had been made in the system on the basis of feedback received.

The dry run will end with review meetings at the district and state level to discuss the issues and challenges encountered during the exercise.

States and Union territories have been requested to share with the Health Ministry the feedback, which will be analysed for ironing out any glitches in the final execution and refinement of the operational procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan COVID 19 vaccine
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp