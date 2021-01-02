STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Aviation Minister confirms India-UK flights will restart from January 6, issues SOP

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 03:21 PM

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.

Tweeting about the new development, he said "Resumption of flights between India & UK: India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 January 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers."

"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review," he added.

Earlier, Puri had announced on Friday that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.

ALSO WATCH:

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

