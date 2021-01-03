19 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: Tragedy struck a cremation ground where 19 people were killed when the roof of a shelter collapsed in Muradnagar township in Ghaziabad district neighbouring Delhi on Sunday.

“17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We have started a probe and will take strict action against those found responsible for the tragic incident,” said Anita C Meshram, Meerut Divisional Commissioner while talking to media persons.

According to local sources, over 40 people were trapped in the debris. The police and administration team arrived at the spot on receiving information and rescued and rushed them to Ghaziabad District Hospital.

The sources claimed that around 100 people had gathered at the spot as they were part of the funeral procession of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday. As the last rites were being performed, the roof of the shed came down crashing due to rains. While a few got trapped in the rubble, some managed to save their lives by running. It was chaos and clamour all around.

The building structure at the cremation ground was not very old and it is feared that the incident took place because the building was constructed in an area where frequent water-logging takes place.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next kin of the deceased while extending his condolences. He also instructed the Meerut Divisional Commissioner Anita C Meshram and ADG, Meerut Zone to submit a report regarding the incident.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragic incident in Muradnagar.