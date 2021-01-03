Bihar geared up to carry COVID-19 vaccination: Principal health secretary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit on Sunday claimed that Bihar is fully ready to carry on a proper vaccination drive against the COVID-19 virus. After reviewing the dry run at nine-session sites in the three districts including Patna he said that the health and frontline workers will be administered the vaccine in the first and the second phases of the drive.

According to him, three health centres were selected in each of the three districts for the dry- run with mock-trials on 25 women health workers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Amrit said that around 4.5 lakhs health workers of both in government and the private medical sectors would be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase of the drive across the state.

“A database of all the health workers has been prepared and after the arrival of doses, the vaccination following the guideline of central government will start," he claimed.

The mock trial of vaccination was conducted upon 225 women health workers at all the nine sessions’ sites in three districts.

In the second phase of vaccination, around 2 lakhs frontline corona warriors including police forces, the army personnel and personnel of law enforcing agencies would be vaccinated in the state.

The principal health secretary said that dry-run was successfully conducted in Jamui, Bettiah of West Bengal and Patna.

Manoj Kumar, executive director of the State Health Society, told the media that vaccination will be done through the Co-WIN portal following the central government guidelines.

As per official sources, the SMS messages will also be sent to those who would be called for vaccination. So far, over 35000 health-workers have applied on the Co-WIN portal for vaccines.

In Bihar, all preparations for COVID-19 vaccination have been made on a war footing with a capacity to store at least 2.5 crore doses of vaccine.

In Patna alone, the facilities have been developed for the storage of nearly 35 lakhs doses.

At present, Bihar has 5,162 active cases of Covid-19. According to official figures, around 1.84 crore people have been tested so far and out of them, 2,53,255 had tested positive. As many as 2,47,089 people have recovered and discharged. The current recovery rate in Bihar is 97.57%.