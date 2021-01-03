'Every Indian proud': PM Modi lauds emergency approval of SII and Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccines

By Online Desk

Soon after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotecth's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to call the development a 'decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight', against coronavirus.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said "DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."

He further added that, every Indian would be proud of the fact that two India made vaccines have been given emergency use approval.

Earlier on Saturday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation made recommendations to the DCGI to grant permission for restricted emergency use of SII and Bharat Biotech's 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' vaccines respectively.

The PM further said 'We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances.'

'Covaxin' is an indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

While the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture 'Covishield'.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)