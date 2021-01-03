STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's active coronavirus caseload drops below 2.5 lakh, 20,923 recoveries in last 24 hours

A total of 2,110 people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,963 in Chhattisgarh, it said.

Published: 03rd January 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dropped below 2.5 lakh with the recoveries exceeding new cases and low number of fatalities per day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 2.39 per cent of India's Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries of 20,923 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 2,963 in the Total Active cases," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped below 2.5 lakh (2,47,220)," the Health Ministry said.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,985 newly recovered cases.

Ten States/UTs account for 69.59 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (51). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 28 and 21 daily deaths, respectively.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

